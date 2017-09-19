The trial in case where Dr Fred M’membe is in court for allegedly concealing property of Post Newspapers Limited today failed to commence because the complainant’s lawyer said he had received new instructions.

In this case, former Post employee Abel Mboozi complained against Dr M’membe that he disobeyed lawful orders and concealed property of the newspaper, among others.

On September 4 when the case was called for trial, Mboozi’s lawyer Rabson Malipenga, who is the private prosecutor in the matter, informed the court that his client was unwell and could not stand trial.

And when the case was called yesterday, Malipenga said he was ready to proceed but that he had just received instructions, which he needed to look at.

He said the instructions were what necessitated the adjournment and proposed that the matter comes up on October 3.

Malipenga said he had conferred with defence lawyers Nchima Nchito and Chisuwo Hamwela who confirmed the position.

And magistrate David Simusamba adjourned the case to October 3.

Provisional liquidator Lewis Mosho and Robert Chabinga were among the people who attended the proceedings.

It is alleged in this matter that between November 2016 and February 2017, Dr M’membe disobeyed lawful orders and concealed property of Post Newspapers in liquidation.

Further, Dr M’membe is alleged to have prevented the production of books or papers relating to the same company.

