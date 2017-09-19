  ||    19 September 2017 @ 03:29

STEVEN MVULA, Lusaka
ABOUT 1.6 million Lusaka residents should brace themselves for erratic water supply for almost three months as Lusaka Water and Sewerage Company embarks on a historic rehabilitation project at its Lolanda water treatment plant in Kafue.

The city of Lusaka has about four million inhabitants.
