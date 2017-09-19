By KASONDE KASONDE –

THE Government has reiterated that it has no hand in the dispensation of justice by the courts and that the discontinuation of criminal cases by the Judiciary is based on the courts’ findings regarding the evidence.

Information and Broadcasting Services Minister Kampamba Mulenga was reacting to accusations by Civil Society Constitution Agenda (CiSCA) yesterday said the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) was entering nolle prosequi in all cases involving ruling party officials.

Ms Mulenga said the DPP operated within the constitutional rights and that all judgments made in the courts of law were done according to evidence gathered by the officers.

The minister said the Judiciary had a constitutional right to make decisions that were impartial, competent and independent regardless of who was involved.

“When you look at most of the cases that the DPP is entering into nolle prosequi, they involve the opposition members who are not serving in Government, so how can someone then say we are interfering with the courts outcome?” Ms Mulenga wondered.

CiSCA chairperson John Mambo accused the DPP of discharging public functions with disregard of the Constitution by discontinuing cases involving those in power or connected to the ruling class with no regards to public interest.

Bishop Mambo said CiSCA was concerned about a number of national issues concerning constitutionalism, the rule of law, upholding of human rights and adherence to the principles of democratic governance in the country.

