ESTHER MSETEKA, Lusaka

LAST WEEK, President Lungu emphasised the need to explore the opportunities that exists in the livestock sector in transforming Zambia’s economy.

The President explained that the livestock sector has the potential to contribute to wealth creation as well as poverty reduction.

Currently, the sector contributes about 3.6 percent to the overall gross domestic product and 42 percent to the agricultural gross domestic.

