Local Government Minister Vincent Mwale says he does not condemn people complaining about the cost of the fire tenders because it was also alarming to him as a lay man. Responding to a question from Nkeyema UPND member of parliament Kapelwa Mbangweta after issuing a ministerial statement on the subject, Mwale said the cost was very alarming especially to people who did not understand the product.

