 President Edgar Lungu says Africa is increasingly becoming frustrated with the lack of progress in the negotiations for a permanent United Nations Security Council seat. Addressing the plenary of the high level segment of the 72nd Session of the UN General Assembly in New York, President Lungu says for the UN to be effective and efficient there is need to reform the world body.

