ANGELA NDUBA, New York
PRESIDENT Lungu says the national plan of action on ending child marriage will be launched next month, with an indicative annual cost of US$11 million.

And President Lungu said the measures Government has put in place to end child marriage have helped to reduce the prevalence rate of the vice by 10 percent.
Speaking during a high-level event on ending child marriage hosted by Zambia here on Monday, President Lungu said the plan of action seeks to strengthen multi-sectoral responses to reduce children’s vulnerability to early marriage.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/
