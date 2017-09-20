ANGELA NDUBA, New York

PRESIDENT Lungu says the national plan of action on ending child marriage will be launched next month, with an indicative annual cost of US$11 million.

And President Lungu said the measures Government has put in place to end child marriage have helped to reduce the prevalence rate of the vice by 10 percent. Speaking during a high-level event on ending child marriage hosted by Zambia here on Monday, President Lungu said the plan of action seeks to strengthen multi-sectoral responses to reduce children’s vulnerability to early marriage.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

