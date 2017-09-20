JIMMY CHIBUYE, Choma

SIAVONGA district commissioner Lovemore Kanyama has warned members of Parents Teachers Association (PTA) against using Government schools to champion their political agendas.

Mr Kanyama said in an interview recently that his office is flooded with reports about some PTA chairpersons in Siavonga who are using Government schools to champion their political ambitions. “I am urging PTA chairperson to stop using Government schools for your political ambitions. I am directing all the school head teachers in Siavonga district to closely monitor some selfish school PTA chairpersons who are using government schools to promote their names politically,” he said.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

