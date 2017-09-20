PRISCILLA CHIPULU, Lusaka

THE Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has taken over prosecution of the matter in which United Party for National Development (UPND) president Hakainde Hichilema cited Minister of Religious Affairs and National Guidance Godfridah Sumaili for contempt.

Reverend Sumaili is accused of contempt of court in a treason case which involved Mr Hichilema and five others. It is alleged that while the treason case was still active in court, Rev Sumaili issued a statement which was contemptuous in nature.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

