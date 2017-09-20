The Fire Trucks

Transparency International Zambia says the ministerial statement issued in Parliament by Local Government Minister Vincent Mwale justifying the procurement of 42 fire trucks leaves many questions answered. TIZ President Reuben Lifuka said Mr Mwale’s statement is not sufficient to put the matter to rest. Mr Lifuka wondered why Grand View International, a company that was incorporated in 2015 was awarded a US$42 million contract within a year of its incorporation.

