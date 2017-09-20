FAZ general secretary Ponga Liwewe has admitted to awarding his firm, Mpila Zambia, a branding deal facilitated by the Confederations of African Football (CAF). This follows recent revelations from a Facebook post that claimed Liwewe’s firm was responsible for branding and setting up match venue advertisements during Confederations of African Football (CAF) fixtures in Zambia. Liwewe has told close associates he has had the deal to brand stadiums even before he became FAZ general secretary, a statement that does not correspond with the facts surrounding the deal.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google

Print

