Local government minister Vincent Mwale says the purchase of 42 fire trucks at $1 million each was above board. The procurement has raised controversy in various circles prompting a ministerial statement delivered by Mwale today. Mwale attempted to put to rest speculations that the acquisition of 42 fire tenders at a total cost of $42 million was exorbitant.

