As the country’s economy continues to struggle and majority live on less than $1 a day the Zimbabwean first family is once again courting controversy. The latest reports include photos showing Grace Mugabe’s son, Russel Goreraza, allegedly importing two Rolls Royce limousines worth more than $5 million. The story spread initially via social media this weekend, following the reported arrival of the vehicles at Harare International Arrival.

