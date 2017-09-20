  ||    20 September 2017 @ 11:33

As the country’s economy continues to struggle and majority live on less than $1 a day the Zimbabwean first family is once again courting controversy.   The latest reports include photos showing Grace Mugabe’s son, Russel Goreraza, allegedly importing two Rolls Royce limousines worth more than $5 million. The story spread initially via social media this weekend, following the reported arrival of the vehicles at Harare International Arrival.

