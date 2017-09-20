The Timber Producers Association of Zambia has unearthed a scam in which the Director of Forestry has issued a Mukula logs export to ZAFFICO.

This is against the standing Mukula export ban.

Association President, Charles Masange has accused government of supporting corruption.

He says ordinarily government should have auctioned the Mukula for everyone interested to participate, unlike issuing a permit to ZAFFICO to export the Mukula to China.

