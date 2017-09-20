Government has dismissed assertions that there was corruption in the awarding of the contract for the construction of the 1.2 billion United States Dollars Ndola-Lusaka dual carriage way. Ministry of Housing and Infrastructure Development Permanent Secretary Charles Mushota says there was no corruption in awarding of the contract to China Jiangxi International Corporation. He has told Q-news that China Jiangxi International Corporation met the criteria for the road tender when bids were invited two years ago.

