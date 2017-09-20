Government through the ministry of youth, sport and child development has set aside a K4 million as additional funds for the rolling out of the youth street vendors empowerment scheme to benefit 2,667 vendors. Delivering a ministerial statement in parliament today, youth, sport and child development minister Moses Mawere said government had disbursed K5 million to 2,225 youths in three provinces where the program was piloted in 2016. Mr. Mawere says the additional K4 million benefit youth street vendors in 8 provinces with each vendor receiving a maximum loan of K1,500.

