Finance Permanent Secretary Mukuli Chikuba says Zambia will resume talks with the International Monetary Fund on an aid program in October and hopes to get IMF board approval by the end of the year. The country has suffered from the steep commodity price drop of recent years. Last March, it began talks with the IMF about a potential loan package after agreeing that its budget deficit was not sustainable.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google

Print

