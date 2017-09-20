MONGU residents have implored Western Water and Sewerage Company (WWSC) to improve water supply in the area and the rest of the province.

David Makai, one of the residents, urged management at the utility firm to find a lasting solution to the problem. Mr Makai, who once worked for the utility company, said there is need for the firm to improve the water reticulation system to ensure residents have access to the commodity.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

