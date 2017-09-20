  ||    20 September 2017 @ 11:33

  Following the nullification of the recently concluded presidential elections in Kenya, the country’s Supreme Court is this week expected to provide a detailed explanation of the precise reasons for the annulment. With protests outside the court resulting in tyre burning and tear gas, police are now taking further security measures and have sealed off roads near the court.  

