MULWANDA LUPIYA, Levy Mwanawasa Stadium, NdolaZESCO 0 LUMWANA 3

ZESCO United coach Zlatko Krmpotic last night escaped lynching from fans following a bashing by Lumwana Radiants that left the Ndola side sixth on the Super Division log.

After referee Evans Malata blew the final whistle, the fans went to the dressing room but police blocked them from coming into contact with Krmpotic. Zesco, who have two games in hand, have 46 points, four better than ninth-placed Lumwana.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

