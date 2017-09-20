SHIKANDA KAWANGA, Livingstone

THE Ministry of Health has completed the distribution of 94,000 mosquito nets in Livingstone to safeguard the lives of the residents from malaria.

Livingstone district medical director Cliff Hara said in an interview that the distribution of the mosquito nets was undertaken within a week. Dr Hara said community health workers used the distribution exercise to sensitise the residents to sleep under mosquito nets to ensure malaria is eliminated.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

