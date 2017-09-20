PRISCILLA CHIPULU, Lusaka and CHAMBO NG’UNI, Kabwe

FIVE people died in Chienge district yesterday after lightning struck the house they were sleeping in.

Luapula Province police commissioner Hudson Namachila said in a statement that the incident happened around 03:00 hours. Mr Namachila said his office received a phone call from a 42-year-old man identified as Davis Kapembwa of Miyonga village in Chief Puta’s area informing the officers about the incident.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

