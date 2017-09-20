VICTOR KUMWENDA, Lusaka

SKIPPER John Mikel says Nigeria will need to dig deeper to beat Zambia in next month’s decisive 2018 Russia World Cup qualifier.

After back-to-back wins over Algeria, Zambia are burning with desire to stun Nigeria on October 7 in a Group B clash and move closer to clinching a debut appearance at the World Cup. Zambia thrashed Algeria 3-1 in Lusaka and 1-0 in Constantine to revive their ambitions of representing Africa at the Russia finals. Nigeria lead the group with 10 points, three better than Zambia, third-placed Cameroon are on three points while Algeria have one point from four games.

