The second round of by-elections have flown past with a less than convincing result to help the opposition United Party for National Development’s claim for popularity. Do they not say that numbers do not lie? Out of a count of 12 by elections that were held on September 14 across the country the ruling PF harvested nine out of 12. This is not to take anything away from the other parties that lined to compete as per their democratic right but for the kind of political noise that has become customary of the UPND, they should do more than screen robbery. The country is partly where it is in terms of political tension as a result of the UPND crying at every turn of being robbed of victory. But then would even minute as the by-elections have been be indicative or supportive of their theory that they were robbed of victory? The simple spray of by-election results indicate that while the PF may not be at the peak of their popularity they still retain some semblance of national support.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google

Print

