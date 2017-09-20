CHRISTIANS who were petitioning God to intervene in the marriage of Pastor Chris Oyakhilome’s and his wife Anita can as well withdraw their petitions because the reunion may never be possible!

This is because Rev Anita has allegedly remarried while Pastor Chris is also reportedly considering the option of remarrying.

The estranged wife of the founder of Christ Embassy Church seems to have moved on with her life following the 2014 breakup with her husband as there are strong indications that she has remarried.

