Analysis: MAXWELL PHIRI

SMALL-SCALE farmers in Mtenguleni village, Eastern Province and other rural areas are potential bank account holders who should be harnessed.

We should not only concentrate on people along the line of rail because that way we may not increase the number of account holders in the country. All higher bracket income earners should encourage their families by ensuring that they open accounts for their children above 5 years to secure their future. This is important, especially when the children are due for tertiary education. There are several commercial banks that provide savings accounts for school children and the bank charges are minimal if not nil. Sufficient national saving provides an economy with enormous benefits. A country with a high savings rate could generate both foreign and domestic investments and need not depend on foreign aid. The financial sector in every economy is responsible for putting these savings back into the income and expenditure circular flow, through investment. Furthermore, Miles and Scott (2004:72) commented that: “The more investment a country does, the higher its steady state standard of living. “It also seems as if saving and investments are more beneficial if they come from the domestic sector and more specifically from the household sector (Samuelson and Nordhaus, 1995: 445). However, saving by individual households is important for the households themselves. It is a necessary condition to improve or maintain the quality of life of the members of the household. Certain household needs (such as more durable consumer goods) require relative large amounts of money, which ordinary households can never acquire, unless they save over an extended period of time. However, poor households who save too little or none are more likely to experience financial problems as opposed to households with saving behaviour. Also those who are in a position to save often over-consume and do not save. As a result they do not acquire any positive net worth, which limits any access to formal finance. Households have varying needs of which some must be satisfied immediately (and this can be done from current income), but other needs will occur in the uncertain future, some of which are planned and some unforeseen. To satisfy this future needs money needs to be saved to be available when needed? This means that households must sacrifice current consumption to be able to consume in the future. Households need funds in future for various reasons, such as: durable consumer goods, a stove or a car; children’s education; acquiring a home and healthcare; Education is usually high on the priority list of most households. Even if one can estimate school and university fees by compounding present fees at a realistic rate, government assistance might change drastically in 20 years’ time, resulting in much higher fees than planned for. Acquiring one’s own home is another high household priority. Usually financial institutions tend to lower their risk by lending to loan applicants who have a good track record at a financial institution and who can demonstrate commitment by paying a deposit. To have money for the deposit, households need to save. Expenditure on healthcare has an erratic character and medical schemes offer relief to smoothen out cash outflows. Membership of a medical scheme is therefore a necessary savings mechanism. Another often-neglected future requirement is to provide for retirement. Briefly, I will take you back to the concept of Harrod-Domar Model, which I touched last week just to give you an insight on how the personal saving can contribute to the development of the countries, especially the developing counties in Africa. Basically, the model suggests that the economy’s rate of growth depends on the level of national saving. The Harrod-Domar economic growth model stresses the importance of savings and investment as key determinants of growth in a country. Time has come to break those small wooden boxes in the homes we have created to lock the funds (traditional savings) after six months and later use the funds for consumption. I implore you to open an account with a bank of your choice and deposit the money. The lifestyle of personal savings should be inculcated at a tender age in our children and other family members. Remember, a saving nation is a health nation. Saving starts with your first income. Start now.The author is a human resources practitioner and pension advisor.

