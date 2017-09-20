  ||    20 September 2017 @ 10:28

President Edgar Lungu has picked up the cause of young girls on the sidelines of the 72nd United Nations General Assembly. And President Lungu has addressed the 72nd United Nations General Assembly will a call for reforms to the Security Council.
The Head of State who is named African Union Child Rights Ambassador bared his thoughts at a side conference hosted by UNICEF and the Canadian government. He was jointly addressing the conference with Uganda President Yoweri Museveni and Malawi’s Peter Wa Mutharika.
President Lungu said that the target of ending child marriages by 2030 was achievable.

Read the full Article » ZAMBIA REPORTS «
Home » News » Headlines »
Zambia Reports Unconventional fresh perspectives outside the mainstream voices in public, featuring original submissions from reporters and bloggers within Zambia and among the diaspora.