FAZ general secretary Ponga Liwewe has admitted to awarding his firm, Mpila Zambia, a branding deal facilitated by the Confederations of African Football (CAF). This follows recent revelations from a Facebook post that claimed Liwewe’s firm was responsible for branding and setting up match venue advertisements during Confederations of African Football (CAF) fixtures in Zambia.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google

Print

