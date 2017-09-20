Dear editor,

GOVERNMENT’S decision to phase out hiace buses is commendable and long overdue.

Hiace buses are not comfortable and therefore not suitable as public passenger vehicles. I am wondering why Government had tolerated hiace buses for a long time. I also wish to urge the Road Transport and Safety Agency to come up with a routing policy to make people’s movement’s easier. I cannot imagine that in the 21st century, all buses coming from various destinations within Lusaka have to terminate in town. RTSA should help sanitise the road sector by providing a roadmap which all transporters, especially public passenger couriers should follow. Imagine travellers from Chelston going to Chilenje and vice-versa being forced to go to town first. It is time consuming and a waste of resources. We look forward to a day when a person going to UTH from Kaunda Square will have direct service. Please RTSA, think outside the box, for once.CONCERNED TRAVELERLusaka

