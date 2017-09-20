KABANDA CHULU, Lusaka

CABINET has approved the coming of a fourth mobile phone service provider and the Zambia Information and Communications Technology Authority (ZICTA) has been directed to start the bidding process.

Minister of Transport and Communications Brian Mushimba says Cabinet approved the establishment of the fourth mobile phone company last week, a move which has been necessitated by the high cost of communication in the country. This is contained in a statement issued yesterday by Ministry of Transport and Communications acting head of public relations Maimbolwa Mulikelela.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

