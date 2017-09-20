EPP President Chilufya Tayali has come out in support of the Tender for the Purchase of the 42 Fire Trucks. In a statement released to the media, Mr Chilufya said that said that the public was being unfair, unreasonable and unpatriotic to demonize Zambians involved in this tender. Mr Tayali also took a swipe Former Information Minister Chishimba Kambwili who he described as a very frustrated man failing to handle his dismissal from Govt in a manner that a mature politician ought to, and deliberately misleading the public, taking advantage of their naivety. Below is the full statement

