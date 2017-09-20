Dear Editor,

I NEED to add a voice over the recent revelations, where over 500 teachers were found to have forged results.

It is really dis-hearting to see that the very people supposed to guard our education system are in the fore-front. This act is not only criminal but also retrogressive. Imagine a lot of qualified teachers are languishing in the streets patiently waiting for their turn to be employed while others are using underhand methods to get to the top. In future, I urge the Government to thoroughly scrutinise results before recruiting, otherwise this will make our education system irrelevant. Also, the scrutiny should not just end at the teachers, the entire public service needs to be checked for authentication of results.MOSES BANDALusaka

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google

Print

