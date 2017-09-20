ZAMBIA ONLINE EMAIL LOGIN
Threats of rival camps planning to set ablaze houses have reached alarming levels in Chipangali Constituency in the continued intra tribal conflict in the Chewa Royal Establishment. Lazarus Banda is one of the victims who have allegedly received threats from supporters of Chief Chinunda. Others spoken to have disclosed that they are sleeping outside their homes for fear of being burnt alive in their homes. They say the words used by Chief Chinunda last week that all those paying loyalty to Chief Mafuta will be forcedly removed from Matizi area have created panic among the people. Meanwhile, it has emerged that one person who is an Induna to Chief Chinunda has been caught with some offensive weapons and petrol after he attempted to set ablaze one of the houses. The two Chiefs have been fighting for an area called Matizi for a long time now.
Dear Zambia
