  20 September 2017

Super league bound National Assembly prolific striker Gampani Lungu has been a wonderful revelation for the parliamentarian in the 2017 football campaign. Gampani has contributed 11 goals for the runaway zone one leaders who only needs a draw to confirm super league qualification. The 19-year-old hit-man has told MUVI TV SPORTS that his dream to play for the Zambia National team and in Europe is his primary target.

