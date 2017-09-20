Super league bound National Assembly prolific striker Gampani Lungu has been a wonderful revelation for the parliamentarian in the 2017 football campaign. Gampani has contributed 11 goals for the runaway zone one leaders who only needs a draw to confirm super league qualification. The 19-year-old hit-man has told MUVI TV SPORTS that his dream to play for the Zambia National team and in Europe is his primary target.

