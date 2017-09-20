Dear editor,

I WISH to request management of Zamtel to kindly consider re-painting its buildings in Southern Province.

Buildings in Choma, Gwembe and Kalomo need an urgent fresh coat of paint so that they inspire confidence in clients. The buildings there were probably painted over three decades ago as the green colour has outlived its life and is either becoming white, grey or reddish depending on the environment. I suspect most of them were painted during the Posts and Telecommunications Corporation era and need rebranding.ZAMTEL CUSTOMERSouthern Province

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google

Print

