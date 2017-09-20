Soccer Review with STEPHEN PHIRI

ZESCO United have not lost at home in Africa inter-club competitions since 2006.

The worst results at home in continental football have been draws. Zesco face South African side SuperSport United in the Confederation Cup quarter-final, return leg at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola this weekend. The first leg in Pretoria ended goalless last Friday. Only victory will secure Zesco a semi-final slot. A 1-1 or 2-2 draw will see SuperSport United, drilled by former South Africa international and 1996 Africa Cup winner Eric Tinkler, progress to the last four of the Confederation Cup. That is how dicey the situation is. Zesco should not take anything for granted because football is a funny odd game. SuperSport have the quality to hand Zesco the first loss in continental football if handled with kid gloves. Coach Zlatko Krmpotic and his players should prepare adequately for the match so that victory could be attained. I do not imagine Zesco exiting the Confederation Cup in the quarter-finals, having set the bar very high last year when they reached the semi-finals of the Champions League. Ironically, they lost to Mamelodi Sundowns of South Africa, who went on to clinch the ultimate prize in African club football. Therefore, having reached the semi-finals of the CAF Champions League, Zesco are expected to go a step further and win the Confederation Cup. The players, led by Jacob Banda, should all put in one hundred percent to ensure a semi-final slot is earned. There is need for Zambian football to continue shining in the region and on the continent at large. The under-20 national team won the Africa Cup of Nations in March this year and later reached the quarter-finals at the FIFA World Cup in South Korea, the under-17 squad won the Council of Southern Africa Football Associations (COSAFA) Championship in Port Louis, Mauritius, in July. The national women’s team are in the semi-finals at the COSAFA Championship and will tackle South Africa tomorrow in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe. The national team has bounced back on track for a maiden appearance at the World Cup after back-to-back wins over Algeria early this month. The onus is on Zesco players to summon their energies and ensure that SuperSport fall. Zesco’s pedigree in continental football cannot be compared to that of SuperSport. The players should realise that they are not only representing Zesco Limited or the Ndola community alone but the nation at large. Fans should put aside their club affiliation and troop to Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in numbers. There is strength in unity. ********* Last week, the Football Association of Zambia announced that it is considering awarding Barclays Cup winners a Confederation Cup slot. This is a good move and it will make teams take the Barclays Cup with the seriousness it deserves. Competing in continental football comes with several benefits such as exposure for players. FAZ should be commended for coming up with such a proposal because it is for the good of Zambian football. Barclays, too, will be motivated to put in more money in the competition knowing that their trophy is the gateway to Africa. Progressive ideas should be supported because they benefit the country.Let’s interact on sphiri@daily-mail.co.zm, phiristeve4@ gmail.com

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google

Print

