STEVEN MVULA, Parliament

THE debate on the 42 fire tenders Government procured at a cost of US$42 million yesterday went to Parliament with Minister of Local Government Vincent Mwale saying the Zambia Public Procurement Authority cleared the tender.

Mr Mwale told Parliament in a ministerial statement that the bid by Grand View International met the specifications as set by fire fighters themselves. He said out of 16 companies that bid for the tender, four were shortlisted and Grand View International was duly evaluated and selected based on the set specifications.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

