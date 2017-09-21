Dear editor,

I AM happy that the Patriotic Front government has authorised the arrival of a fourth mobile provider.

The decision is long overdue because citizens deserve better from mobile service providers. Currently, some mobile service providers have become big-headed given their inefficient services and care less to listen to complaints by their customers. As the population grows, we also need more mobile providers so that citizens have a wider choice. We can’t wait to have Vodafone, Orange, Tigo, Telefónica, América Móvil and China Mobile, among others. We are fed up of some of the existing mobile phone network operators.PROUD ZAMBIAN

