BRIEFCASE maize buyers in Chipata have taken advantage of the low maize price to purchase the commodity cheaply from desperate farmers. The businesspersons are buying a gallon of maize at K3. Maize buyers have flooded Chimsana Village in chief Mafuta’s area of Chipangali Constituency purchasing the commodity for supply to Food Reserve Agency at a higher price.

