HONE SIAME, Lusaka

ZAMBIA’S copper export earnings increased by 49.7 percent to US$3.2 million during the first half of 2017 from US$2.1 million over the same period last year.

Secretary to the Treasury Fredson Yamba (pictured) says this significant rise in copper export earnings has been triggered by an increase in export volumes and copper prices. This is contained in the 2018-2020 medium term expenditure framework and the 2018 national budget green paper released on Tuesday during the launch of the Economic Stabilisation and Growth Programme ‘Zambia Plus’.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google

Print

