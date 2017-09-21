MELODY MUPETA, Kitwe

KITWE district commissioner Binwell Mpundu is saddened by the lawlessness of flouting road traffic rules with impunity among motorists to dodge congestion on the Kitwe-Ndola dual carriageway currently under rehabilitation.

On Monday, a person died while six others were injured when a motor vehicle they were travelling on hit into a bridge on the Kitwe-Ndola dual carriageway because of excessive speed. Mr Mpundu said in an interview yesterday that Government will not allow motorists to violate traffic rules with impunity and create unnecessary congestion on the southern part of Kitwe in view of the ongoing road works.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

