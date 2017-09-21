CHOMBA MUSIKA, Lusaka

THE Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) has arrested a 31-year-old former teacher at a school in Chirundu for allegedly fraudulently obtaining over K100,000 in salaries for two years from the Ministry of General Education despite having left employment.

DEC public relations officer Theresa Katongo named the suspect as Julie Munsaka of plot number 481 High Cost in Chirundu. Ms Katongo said in a statement yesterday that Munsaka has been charged with theft by public servant and money laundering.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

