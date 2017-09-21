ALEX NJOVU, Lusaka and MULWANDA LUPIYA, Ndola

UNDERFIRE coach Zlatko Krmpotic will not quit Zesco United because he has unfinished business with the Ndola side.

Krmpotic escaped lynching on Tuesday night after Zesco went down 3-0 to Lumwana Radiants in a Super Division rescheduled Week 28 match at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola. Some Zesco fans have called for the dismissal of the Serbian.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

