CHOMBA MUSIKA, Lusaka

INDO Zambia Bank’s (IZB) Small and Medium Entrepreneurship (SME) portfolio has grown to over K400 million in response to Government’s call for the private sector to support local entrepreneurs, managing director Maheshkumar Bansal has said.

Mr Bansal says IBZ will continue to support local entrepreneurs to enable them contribute to Zambia’s economic development. He said this yesterday during the financial institution’s acceptance ceremony to participate in this year’s second annual KUPES young women’s network conference which will be held in Lusaka on Saturday.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

