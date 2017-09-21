Yesterday Kenya’s Supreme Court detailed their full verdict, setting out their reasons for annulling the country’s August 2017 presidential polls on September 1st. The account provided by the judges focused heavily on the conduct of Kenya’s Independent Elections and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), providing the opposition with support for their position that the rerun, supposedly to take place next month, cannot be overseen by the same personnel. In setting out their reasoning the judges highlighted the failure of the IEBC to adhere to a Supreme Court order to open up its computer serves to enable investigation of opposition allegations of hacking. Deputy Chief Justice Philomena Mwilu described the Courts disappointment on this front, stating: “Our order of scrutiny was a golden opportunity for the IEBC to place before the court evidence to debunk the petitioner’s claim… “If IEBC had nothing to hide it would have readily provided access to ICT (information and communications technology) logs and servers to disprove the petitioner’s claim. But what did IEBC do with it? It contemptuously disobeyed the court orders in these very critical areas.”

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google

Print

