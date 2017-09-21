Luanshya Mayor Nathan Chanda has appealed to the Copperbelt Energy Corporation (CEC) to consider the possibility of increasing electricity supply to China Non Ferrous Metal Company (CNMC) Luanshya Copper Mines to foster the quick reopening of Baluba Mine in Luanshya which will create more jobs. Speaking during a consultative meeting at the Copperbelt Energy Corporation (CEC) Headquarters in Kitwe today, Mr. Chanda said with the increase of Copper prices on the world market, it was imperative for the Baluba Mine to be operational and contribute towards boosting the economy of the town. The Mayor said recent talks with (CNMC) Luanshya Copper Mines management highlighted challenges of electrical power supply which was reduced to 70 per cent of the mine’s requirements as the major contributor to the prolonged closure of Baluba Mine which was placed under Care and Maintenance.

