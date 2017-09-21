  ||    21 September 2017 @ 00:29

BUTTYSON KANDIMBA, Kalumbila
LUMWANA Mining Company, with support from the Finish government, has started a project to improve access to potable water in Manyama area in Kalumbila district in North-Western Province.

LMC country executive director Nathan Chishimba says the project will enhance access to potable water in the area which will in turn improve the quality of live for the local people.
Mr Chishimba said the mining firm has sunk a number of boreholes in the Manyama community, but there is a challenge to ensure sustainable access to potable water.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/
Read the full Article » ZAMBIA DAILY MAIL «
Home » News » Headlines »
Zambia Daily Mail Zambian state-owned newspaper.