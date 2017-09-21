BUTTYSON KANDIMBA, Kalumbila

LUMWANA Mining Company, with support from the Finish government, has started a project to improve access to potable water in Manyama area in Kalumbila district in North-Western Province.

LMC country executive director Nathan Chishimba says the project will enhance access to potable water in the area which will in turn improve the quality of live for the local people. Mr Chishimba said the mining firm has sunk a number of boreholes in the Manyama community, but there is a challenge to ensure sustainable access to potable water.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

