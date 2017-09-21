ANGELA NDUBA, New York

PRESIDENT Lungu says Africa is becoming increasingly frustrated by the lack of progress in the United Nations (UN) Security Council negotiation process.

The head of State said on Tuesday during the official opening of the 72nd UN General Assembly. “It is time to move away from the deliberate attempts to create a maze of an otherwise clear question,” he said.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

