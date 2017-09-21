  ||    21 September 2017 @ 07:35

President Edgar Lungu says he is as blank as everyone else on the US$42 million controversial fire tenders, and has called on investigative wings to show interest in probing the issue. The Head of State was speaking in New York yesterday when he addressed Zambians living in the United State.

