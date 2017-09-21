Reaffirming Zambia’s commitment to international cooperation to address the challenges facing the planet, the country’s President today called on world leaders to come together and act boldly for the sake of the shared future. “In this globalized and inter-dependent world, no country, however wealthy or powerful, can resolve all these challenges single-handedly,” said President Edgar Chagwa Lungu, addressing the general debate at the 72nd session of the General Assembly. “Common solutions are, therefore, required through a strong United Nations,” he added.

