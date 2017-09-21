PRISCILLA CHIPULU, Lusaka

A NURSE at Hill Top Hospital who attended to Auto Force proprietor Reeves Malambo before he died has told the Lusaka High Court that Mr Malambo had a deep wound on the upper right side of his back.

And a police officer testified that murder accused Tshiabu Benos told her that Mr Malambo threatened to kill her when the two allegedly fought. Nurse Veronica Muntanga, 46, told the court yesterday that while on duty on January 29 this year, she saw a white Mercedes Benz car with two people on board drive into the hospital premises and the passengers were shouting for emergency service.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

